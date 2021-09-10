Hot and humid start to the weekend, then rain chances return

Friday was a fantastic day with highs in the upper 70s and plenty of sunshine. A warm front will begin moving in Friday night which will give us warmer and more humid air on Saturday.

As we head into our weekend we will have a partly cloudy sky with a slight chance of rain late at night. Highs will reach the mid 80s on Saturday and feel very humid.

Late Saturday night and early morning Sunday we will see a few thunderstorms. Some storms could develop into strong or severe storms with large hail as the main threat. After showers pass around noon on Sunday, we will be cooler and dryer with highs just reaching 70.

After a brief break in showers late Sunday, rain chances return on Monday. Our next biggest chance at rain comes on Monday night and into Tuesday Morning.

A mostly cloudy sky with a slight chance of showers is what you can expect early Tuesday.

We will begin seeing more sunshine and comfortable days on Wednesday and Thursday, both with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the 70s. Slight chances of showers return Friday.