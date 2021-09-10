Heat, humidity, showers and haze bring summer back this weekend

The heat and humidity are back in the forecast, but they come with a chance for rain. Plus, wildfire smoke from out west will bring us back under a hazy sky.

Friday will be toasty but comfortable with high temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Winds will start to work in out of the south. We'll see a mix of sunshine and haze as wildfire smoke starts to filter in through the mid and upper levels of the atmosphere. The thickest haze will work it's way in for Saturday when the peak of our mid-level warm air swath moves overhead.

Saturday will be even warmer with temperatures climbing into the mid 80s. As dew points climb into the mid 60s, it will feel like the upper 80s at times. Dew points will fall again as a cold front works into the area overnight.

This will bring us a chance for a few isolated showers Saturday into Sunday. Most of the rain chances will be short and brief and likely pass before sunrise Sunday. Then, we'll open to a partly cloudy sky with high temps in the mid 70s.

Beyond the weekend, temperatures just hold near or above average. It doesn't look like our second round of false fall is in the works within the next week or so.