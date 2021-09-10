Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

10:29 pm Minnesota sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Alexandria 38, Bemidji 20

Andover 28, Elk River 13

Annandale 41, Glencoe-Silver Lake 0

Anoka 29, Forest Lake 14

BOLD 49, Upsala/Swanville 38

Barnesville 58, Crookston 0

Becker 47, Delano 7

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 20, Maple Lake 19

Benson 42, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 14

Bloomington Kennedy 27, St. Paul Highland Park 7

Breck 38, St. Croix Lutheran 8

Buffalo 35, Coon Rapids 20

Burnsville 14, Hopkins 7

Chaska 6, Chanhassen 2

Dassel-Cokato 47, Little Falls 7

Dawson-Boyd 34, Canby 0

Deer River 27, Braham 0

Detroit Lakes 27, East Grand Forks 7

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 20, Pequot Lakes 18

Eden Valley-Watkins 32, Sauk Centre 21

Esko 41, Mora 14

Fairmont 36, St. Peter 16

Faribault 32, Byron 14

Fergus Falls 28, Park Rapids 9

Fridley 28, Minneapolis North 21

G-F-W 60, Alden-Conger 6

Goodhue 28, Lewiston-Altura 14

Hermantown 35, Grand Rapids 14

Hibbing 14, Proctor 8

Hills-Beaver Creek 51, Madelia 0

Hutchinson 42, Willmar 14

Jackson County Central 36, Luverne 16

Kasson-Mantorville 42, Winona 16

Kenyon-Wanamingo 24, Winona Cotter 14

Kittson County Central 20, Stephen-Argyle 6

Lakeville South 12, Lakeville North 0

LeRoy-Ostrander 38, Mabel-Canton 8

Litchfield 48, Holy Family Catholic 7

Mahnomen/Waubun 33, Lake Park-Audubon 8

Mahtomedi 23, Cretin-Derham Hall 20

Mankato West 41, New Prague 7

Maple Grove 56, Totino-Grace 18

Martin County West 22, Sleepy Eye 14

Mayer Lutheran 33, New Richland-H-E-G 12

Mesabi East 22, Crosby-Ironton 0

Milaca 30, Albany 28

Minneapolis South 35, Minneapolis Roosevelt 0

Minneapolis Southwest 47, St. Paul Como Park 6

Minnesota Valley Lutheran 60, St. James Area 13

Minnetonka 28, Blaine 3

Moorhead 28, Brainerd 18

Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 30, Montevideo 14

Mound Westonka 47, St. Anthony 0

Mountain Iron-Buhl 72, Ely 6

Mountain Lake Area 26, Renville County West 12

NCEUH 24, Park Christian 6

Nevis 21, Clearbrook-Gonvick 0

North Branch 34, Duluth East 19

North Woods 60, Chisholm 23

Ogilvie 58, Cromwell 0

Orono 30, Holy Angels 7

Ortonville 46, Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley 14

Osakis 22, Hawley 12

Ottertail Central 20, Pillager 6

Owatonna 16, Rochester Century 14

Park (Cottage Grove) 44, Eagan 34

Paynesville 62, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 34

Pelican Rapids 44, Frazee 14

Perham 13, Thief River Falls 7

Pierz 41, Minnewaska 0

Pine Island 34, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6

Pine River-Backus 58, Bagley 14

Randolph 54, Wabasha-Kellogg 0

Richfield 35, St. Paul Central 14

Robbinsdale Armstrong 37, Irondale 19

Rochester John Marshall 32, Austin 12

Rochester Lourdes 17, Cannon Falls 14

Rocori 20, Sartell-St. Stephen 0

Rogers 35, Monticello 6

Rosemount 31, Edina 19

Royalton 22, Holdingford 0

Rush City 60, Mille Lacs Co-op 14

Rushford-Peterson 26, Fillmore Central 15

SMB-Wolfpack 48, North St. Paul 20

Sauk Rapids-Rice 42, St. Cloud Tech 21

Shakopee 49, Prior Lake 27

Simley 12, Hill-Murray 0

Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 48, Nicollet 8

Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6

St. Agnes 35, Academy Force 0

St. Clair/Loyola 42, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 0

St. Cloud Apollo 38, Big Lake 13

St. Francis 7, Cambridge-Isanti 0

St. Louis Park 26, Bloomington Jefferson 20

St. Michael-Albertville 19, Centennial 16

Stillwater 26, East Ridge 14

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton 41, Adrian 0

Two Harbors 13, Rock Ridge 12

United South Central 35, Medford 7

Waconia 20, Robbinsdale Cooper 14

Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 44, Northern Freeze 12

Waseca 19, Marshall 7

Watertown-Mayer 24, New London-Spicer 21

Wayzata 23, Champlin Park 0

West Central/Ashby 48, Staples-Motley 12

Win-E-Mac 40, Lake of the Woods 14

Woodbury 41, Eastview 27

Zimmerman 49, Princeton 40

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press

