Freshmen off to fast starts for Blugolds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - While fifth-year seniors are the leaders of the UW-Eau Claire football team in 2021, freshmen are playing key roles.

Eau Claire native Riley Bauer started at center in UW-Eau Claire's season-opening win over Luther College. His strength and work ethic have been impressive.

Running back Ivan Ruble scored two touchdowns against Luther and kicker Brady Frantal made all six point after attempts and a field goal.

UW-Eau Claire plays at Loras College on Saturday.