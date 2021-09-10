Fierce Freedom promotes Protect Children Not Porn campaign

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Some experts say children today are just two clicks away from seeing graphic sex acts. That's why a local nonprofit is supporting a national campaign to protect children from accessing pornography online.

Fierce Freedom in Altoona is partnering with Exodus Cry for the #ProtectChildrenNotPorn initiative.



Cat Morgan with Fierce Freedom says 62 percent of children between the ages of 13 and 16 have unintentionally come across pornographic materials.



Morgan says exposure to porn can be detrimental to kids, leading to increased levels of depression, self-isolation and anxiety.



The campaign calls for all websites that host pornographic content to verify the observer's age with a government-issued ID, validated by a third party platform, and for lawmakers to pass legislation requiring effective safeguards be put in place to protect children from porn exposure online.

"This software does exist, but it is not utilized by big tech companies or porn companies," said Morgan. "They cannot be trusted with it because there is incentivization for them to have those younger people looking at their websites because the more clicks, the more money they receive, the more revenue is produced."

The national campaign also has a petition to have a government-issued ID verification process.



If you'd like to read more about the initiative, click here. To see the petition, click here.