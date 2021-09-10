Eau Claire County DA Rindal announces who will take his previous job

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW)-- Late last month, Peter Rindal was named the new district attorney in Eau Claire County, which left a hole to fill in the office.

Rindal, who was the deputy DA before Gary King resigned, has appointed Angela Beranek to the position.

Gary King resigned last month after reports of sexual harassment and drinking on the job.

Beranek joined the DA's office as an assistant DA in 2018. Before that, she was Barron County's DA for 15 years.

"I have worked alongside attorney Beranek for a number of years and have great respect for her judgement,

experience, and work ethic,” Rindal said. “Her years of experience will serve the people of Eau Claire

County well and I am confident that attorney Beranek will help advance the mission and goals of the office. I

look forward to continued work with attorney Beranek.”

“I am excited to start this new leadership role in the Eau Claire County DA’s office. We have an excellent group of attorneys, office staff, and law enforcement officers who are all great to work with,” Beranek said. “I

appreciate the opportunity to use my experience to assist District Attorney Rindal in moving this office forward and continuing to provide the best possible service to the citizens of Eau Claire County.”