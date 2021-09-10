Skip to Content

Duluth man, 64, dies after being hit, pinned under bus

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A 64-year-old Duluth man died after he was hit then pinned underneath a bus outside Miller Hill Mall. The incident happened before 10 a.m. Friday. Police say they arrived to find David John Weston pinned under the bus and firefighters used airbags to lift the bus off of him. Police and the State Patrol are investigating. Duluth police are reminding people to drive slowly, put down distractions and watch for pedestrians.

Associated Press

