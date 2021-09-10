Cranberries: A vital part of Wisconsin’s economy

Eau Claire (WQOW)- While Wisconsin is known for agriculture and dairy, the badger state is also leading the nation in the production of cranberries.

More than half the entire world's supply of cranberries is grown on Wisconsin family farms, generating $1 billion in state economic impact and providing thousands of local jobs.

Cranberries are native to Wisconsin, with the first cultivated cranberry marshes dating back to the 1830s. It was only made the state fruit back in 2004.

You can enjoy cranberries dried, juiced, baked and an assortment of other ways. For recipes on how to prepare cranberries any way you'd like, head on over to WISCRAN.org or head on over to Warren's Cranberry Festival Sept 24-26.