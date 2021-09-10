Congressman Ron Kind reflects on lessons learned after 9/11

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Losing focus, technological intelligence gathering, and improved relationships with foreign allies are the good and bad lessons Wisconsin Congressman Ron Kind said the United States has learned 20 years after the 9/11 attacks.

Kind's September 11, 2001 meeting about dairy farms at the United States Capitol was cut short when he saw airplanes strike the World Trade Center on television.

Kind then went to his office to call his family, but the phone lines weren't working and the attacks were not over.

"I heard a large boom and I looked out the window across the Potomac and saw the black plumes of smoke coming up over the Pentagon," the Third District Congressman said. "That's when we all realized America was under attack."

Since that day, Kind said America's intelligence operations learned to stop attacks ahead of time with improved drone technology and the help of foreign allies.

"Working with human intelligence source groups that are really close to these intelligence sources to gather the information we need," Congressman Kind said.

However, he thinks that during the war, the United States made a mistake by sending troops to Iraq because it took away the focus of helping Afghanistan.

"Once we got weapons and inspections teams in Iraq not finding weapons of mass destruction that should've been it," he said. "I think what we saw here this year in the unfolding of Afghanistan as tragic as that was. That decision was made when the decision was made to go into Iraq."

Kind blames policymakers for losing focus, including himself, but thanks the soldiers who served and sacrificed.

"Nothing made me prouder to be an American than seeing the job that they did each and every day for us under very dangerous and very difficult circumstances and a long way from home," he said.

The Congressman visited Afghanistan five times during his career.

He hopes whoever wins his seat in the next election protects Congress' co-equal branch of government and listens to constituents. Kind said sometimes local community members have the best ideas for leaders to consider during a national crisis.