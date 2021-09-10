Citing high shot rates, Danes ends COVID-19 restriction

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s high vaccination rate has enabled the Scandinavian country to become one of the first European Union nations to lift all domestic COVID-19 restrictions. The return to normality has been gradual, but as of Friday, the digital pass is no longer required when entering night clubs, making it the last virus safeguard to fall. More than 80% of people above the age of 12 have had the two shots. As of midnight, the Danish government no longer considers COVID-19 “a socially critical disease.” The government has said that the epidemic is under control but warned it will act as needed.