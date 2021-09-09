Xcel Energy employees build beds for kids in need

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) -- Xcel Energy employees gave back to the community in the company's ninth annual day of service.

Fifty Xcel employees teamed up with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a national nonprofit organization in Chippewa Falls, to build 24 beds for kids in need.

It is only a small portion of Xcel's efforts on Thursday. More than 700 volunteers took part in nearly 60 projects in the Midwest.

For more information on requesting a bed, click/tap here.