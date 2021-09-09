WQOW Social Media and Digital Content Manager

WQOW-TV 18 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin is looking for a Social Media and Digital Content Manager who is an ambitious journalist to join our team and mold our digital content. This position is your opportunity to deliver compelling content in a competitive market on multiple platforms.

WQOW is committed to strong journalism. We are looking for someone who can deliver original content to our website and social media channels daily. A strong editorial eye is a must; this person will be trusted to ensure our website is free of spelling and grammar errors.

A successful candidate will embrace this leadership role and communicate with staff daily on digital best practices. We are looking for someone to push everyone on the team to bring their best content to our digital platforms.

The right person for this job will be a strong writer who values accuracy and speed. Excellent news judgement is a must. This position is at the forefront of breaking news and is trusted to bring our audience accurate, up-to-the-minute information when appropriate.

Knowledge of AP writing style and social media best practices preferred but not required. This position requires flexible scheduling that may include some weekends.

This position also requires analyzing our digital content to identify what we are doing well and where we can improve. Communicating that information with the team is key. Newsroom experience preferred.

Please send your resume and cover letter to:



Kristen Shill

News Director

kshill@wqow.com

WQOW TV 18

Disclaimer: you must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (subject to any medical or religious accommodations or other applicable law). In addition, any offer of employment is contingent upon successfully passing a pre-employment drug test and a background screening.

WXOW/WQOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V employer.