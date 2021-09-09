CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Wisconsin's outdoor recreation celebration is back!

The Wisconsin Sport Show returns to the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds Sept. 10-12.

The event features 120 exhibitors and retailers displaying everything outdoor recreation from clothing to supplies to conservation groups will be showcased at the event.

As always, there will be a diving dogs competition where dogs run on a deck and jump into a pool to see who has the longest leap.

New this year is the Timberworks Lumberjack Show which will be featured Friday, Saturday and Sunday and is included in the price of admission.

"They're bringing their professional lumberjacks who will be doing log rolling, and hot saw carving. They'll be doing the pole climbing and all kinds of entertaining competitive events throughout the weekend," said Lisa Gill, event promoter with the Wisconsin Sport Show.

Doors open at 3 p.m. Friday and close at 8 p.m. On Saturday the show is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission at the gate for the Wisconsin Sport Show is $12 per person, children 11 and under and dogs are free.

Saturday admission for military and first responders is free.

A schedule of events can be found here. News 18 is a sponsor of the event.