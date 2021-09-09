Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 8, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points 1. Eden Prairie (3) (1-0) 48 2. Lakeville South (2) (1-0) 47 3. St. Michael-Albertville (1-0) 37 4. Rosemount (1-0) 35 5. Wayzata (1-0) 33 6. Shakopee (1-0) 22 7. Maple Grove (1-0) 18 8. Lakeville North (1-0) 16 9. Prior Lake (1-0) 13 10. Farmington (1-0) 3

Others receiving votes: Mounds View 1, Stillwater 1, Woodbury 1.

Class 5A School Total Points 1. Mankato West (1) (1-0) 51 2. Moorhead (3) (1-0) 37 3. Elk River (1) (1-0) 32 4. Andover (1-0) 31 5. Spring Lake Park (1-0) 27 (tie) St. Thomas Academy (1-0) 27 7. Mahtomedi (1-0) 25 8. Chaska (1) (1-0) 23 9. Robbinsdale Cooper (1-0) 18 (tie) Rogers (1-0) 18

Others receiving votes: Rochester Mayo 15, Chanhassen 14, Tartan 6, Owatonna 2, Minneapolis Washburn 1, Monticello 1, Bemidji 1, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1.

Class 4A School Total Points 1. Hutchinson (2) (2-0) 36 2. Becker (1) (1-0) 27 3. Kasson-Mantorville (1-0) 24 (tie) Winona (1-0) 24 5. Rocori (1-1) 15 6. Holy Angels (1-0) 14 7. Mound-Westonka (1-0) 12 8. Fridley (1) (0-1) 11 9. Willmar (1-0) 10 10. Grand Rapids (1-0) 8 (tie) SMB-Wolfpack (1-0) 8

Others receiving votes: Jordan 7, Cloquet 7, Faribault 5, Stewartville 5, Simley 3, Princeton 2, Marshall 1, Columbia Heights 1.

Class 3A School Total Points 1. Albany (1) (1-0) 42 2. Pierz (1) (1-0) 27 3. Annandale (1) (1-0) 24 (tie) Cannon Falls (1) (1-0) 24 5. Lake City (1-0) 21 6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (1) (1-0) 19 7. Litchfield (1-0) 17 (tie) Waseca (1-0) 17 9. Fairmont (1-0) 16 (tie) Plainview-Elgin-Millville (1-0) 16

Others receiving votes: Dassel-Cokato 12, Tri-City United 11, Aitkin 8, Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta 5, Breck 5, Mora 4, Perham 3, New London-Spicer 2, Watertown-Mayer 1, St. Croix Lutheran 1,

Class 2A School Total Points 1. Blooming Prairie (3) (1-0) 30 2. Minneapolis North (1-0) 22 3. Blue Earth Area (1-0) 17 4. Pipestone (1-0) 14 5. Triton (1-0) 13 6. Redwood Valley (1-0) 12 7. Caledonia (0-1) 8 8. Kimball (1-0) 7 (tie) West Central-Ashby (1-0) 7 10. Lewiston-Altura (1-0) 6 (tie) Paynesville (1-0) 6

Others receiving votes: Pelican Rapids 5, Staples-Motley 4, Royalton 3, Moose Lake/Willow River 3, Maple River 3, Eden Valley-Watkins 3, Hawley 1, Barnesville 1.

Class A School Total Points 1. Mahnomen-Waubun (1) (1-0) 25 2. Murray County Central (1-0) 21 3. Minneota (1-0) 15 4. Browerville-Eagle Valley (1-0) 14 5. BOLD (1) (1-0) 12 (tie) Dawson-Boyd (1-0) 12 7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (1) (1-0) 10 8. Mayer Lutheran (0-1) 9 (tie) Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (1-0) 9 10. Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (1-0) 7 (tie) Pine River-Backus (1-0) 7

Others receiving votes: Randolph 5, Rushford-Peterson 4, Cleveland-Immanuel Lutheran 4, Fillmore Central 3, Ottertail Central 3, Upsala-Swanville 2, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 2, Lakeview 1.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points 1. Mountain Lake Area (1) (1-0) 30 2. Spring Grove (1) (1-0) 24 3. Mountain Iron-Buhl (1-0) 23 4. Lanesboro (1-0) 19 (tie) Verndale (1) (1-0) 19 6. Hills-Beaver Creek (1-0) 18 7. Renville County West (1) (1-0) 16 8. Hancock (1-0) 15 9. Win-E-Mac (1-0) 13 10. Edgerton (1-0) 11

Others receiving votes: Blackduck 7, North Central 5, Grand Meadow 4, Nevis 4, NCE-UH 3, Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 3, Ogilvie 2, Cook County 2, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 1, Brandon-Evansville 1.