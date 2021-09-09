Toward One Wisconsin conference going virtual

(WOQW)- The Toward One Wisconsin virtual conference is ready to teach anyone interested more on how they can bring equity, diversity and inclusion into their community.

The virtual conference was originally set to be in Eau Claire, but due to COVID-19 the event will be fully virtual. There are over 20 sponsors and partner organizations.

There will be over one hundred presenters in 48 different breakout presentations, all focusing on the EDI theme of builidng bridges and breaking barriers.

The conference will take place Oct. 12 through 13. For anyone interested in the event, you can head over to the conference's website to learn more.