Thrift sale raising money for family seeking asylum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A yard sale is being held in the Putnam Heights neighborhood, with all of the money made going to support a family seeking asylum in the United States.

Ginny Close, treasurer for Chippewa Valley Bridge Builders, said the organization is made up of volunteers from immigration advocacy groups as well as members of several local churches. Currently, they are raising money to support a family of four who fled from Central America and arrived in Eau Claire this past spring.



Close said while the family waits for their asylum case to go through the courts, the parents cannot apply for a work permit. So, all the money made at this week's thrift sale is going to support the family through this process.

"We need to support these families in terms of housing, rent, food, all the furnishings, virtually everything for a year or two," Close said.

The sale began Thursday morning, but continues on Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale is being held at 332 W. Hamilton Avenue in Eau Claire.



If you would like to learn more about Chippewa Valley Bridge Builders, you can contact Greg Barnes at gregleebarnes@gmail.com