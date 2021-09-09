Staffing stretched thin at Marshfield Medical Center

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Staffing shortages have been seen nationwide, but now the problem has made its way to a local hospital, and the lack of staff may affect patient care down the line.

Officials from Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire said with the influx of COVID patients along with their regular patient population, staffing is stretched thin.

Chief administrative officer Bill Priest said part of the problem is patients staying longer than usual.

He said after some patients' stays are over, they can't go back to their assisted living facility or nursing home right away because those entities are also understaffed, which utilizes their time and resources.

Multiple staff members have also had to quarantine.

Marshfield had to reopen its COVID unit in mid-August, and if the surge continues, they may have to pause elective procedures again.

"The group is tired. Not just here at Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire, but all healthcare. You know they've been through a lot and it's physically demanding. It's emotionally demanding so that's taking a toll on all of them so we need to support those folks so they can continue to do a very very important job," said Priest.

In a statement from HSHS Wisconsin, officials said their hospitals have been able to maintain staffing needs at this time by utilizing staff from their other hospitals in the region.

They also continue to offer surgical procedures.

Mayo Clinic Health System said their 7-day rolling average positivity rate is currently above 16%, compared to less than 5% in early July.

They are also adding inpatient beds to help meet the increased demand for their services.

Below are the full statements from HSHS Wisconsin and Mayo Clinic Health System.

COVID-19, and now the Delta variant, continue to put a strain on health care systems everywhere and staffing shortages are a concern for many at this time. HSHS hospitals in Wisconsin are able to maintain staffing needs at this time through a variety of solutions including utilizing staff from HSHS sister hospitals in the region. While this is a challenging time, it is important our community members are aware that plans are in place at each of our hospitals to ensure the needs of all our patients continue to be met. HSHS hospitals continue to offer surgical procedures at this time and are taking all necessary steps to ensure patients are provided safe, high-quality care. As we dedicate our time and resources to caring for all who come through our doors – those suffering from COVID-19 or any other health concern in which our hospitals’ services are needed – we are pleading with our communities to get vaccinated, wear a mask and do their part to put an end to this pandemic. ~ HSHS Wisconsin