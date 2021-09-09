Puppies, giraffes and bears — Oh My! — on Moschino runway

NEW YORK (AP) — The weather was not exactly cooperating, but Moschino had the antidote for a gray Manhattan day: a burst of color and whimsy filling a runway in midtown’s Bryant Park. Jeremy Scott, creative director of the Italian luxury label, filled his latest collection with bright baby blues, pastel pinks and greens, and brilliant yellows — fitting for a show inspired by children’s toys and cartoon animals. It was a much-buzzed about showing for Moschino at New York Fashion Week; the label usually shows in Milan, though Scott has long presented his own namesake label in New York.