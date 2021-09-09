Prison ordered for day care owner in child neglect case

CLARK COUNTY (WQOW) -- A Clark County woman accused of running an in-home day care under deplorable conditions is going to prison.

Naomi Konieczny, from Abbotsford, was sentenced last week to 2.5 years in prison.

She was charged in 2019, when a 10-year-old girl reported rampant child neglect and abuse at the day care, which had as many as 20 children.

According to the criminal complaint, Konieczny would leave infants and young children in their car seats or in high chairs, in dimly-lit rooms, all day, without food or diaper changes. One of the children said she gave all of them Benadryl to make them sleep.

An inspection by police found one child in a playpen covered with a wooden board with exposed nails.

Konieczny's husband and daughter have already been sentenced for their roles in the case. Her husband Gary Konieczny was given probation. The daughter, Rachel, was sentenced to prison.