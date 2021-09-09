Pet of the Day: Chevy

Meet Chevy, a loving hound waiting to go to his forever home from the Chippewa Humane Association.

Chevy is two years old and knows some basic commands. e is a heeler mix and loves all sorts of attention and people. He is very protective. He needs to be in a home that is both active and quiet, and no other pets. He is good with most dogs his size but not dogs or animals smaller than him. He can absolutely not be housed with cats.

If you think you'd be a good fit for Chevy, head on over to the Chippewa Humane Association's website to set up a time to meet him.