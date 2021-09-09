Oklahoma high court to hear prosecutor’s death row request

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s Supreme Court has agreed to hear a prosecutor’s request that two members of the state’s Pardon and Parole Board should not be allowed to vote on a high-profile death row inmate’s commutation hearing. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater wants the high court to prevent board members Adam Luck and Kelly Doyle from deciding the fate of death row inmate Julius Jones. Prater alleges Luck and Doyle have a conflict of interest because of their work with released inmates. The board is scheduled to consider Jones’ request for a commutation on Monday. A hearing before a Supreme Court referee is set for Friday.