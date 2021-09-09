Skip to Content

More Americans leaving Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) -- Dozens of foreigners, including Americans, boarded a commercial flight at Kabul airport in the first large-scale evacuation since U.S and NATO forces left Afghanistan late last month.

Their departure marked a significant breakthrough in the bumpy coordination between the U.S. and Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers.

The Taliban have said they would let foreigners and Afghans with valid travel documents leave, but a days-long standoff over charter planes at another airport had cast some doubt on Taliban assurances.

Thursday's Qatar Airways flight is heading to Doha.

Associated Press

