Listening session held for how to spend nearly $34 million

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A listening session was held Thursday evening with Eau Claire county and city leaders wanting to know how residents want to see nearly $34 million be spent.

The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act, and is meant to help the community recover from the economic challenges brought on by the pandemic. According to City of Eau Claire Finance Director Jay Winzenz, about $13.5 million of this aid is going to the city while about $20.3 is going to the county.



Winzenz said Thursday's listening session was just the beginning of this process, and the city and county have two years to decide how this money should be spent.

"I think it's really important for those who have been directly impacted to tell us how they've been impacted, and what we can do to return them to the place they were before the pandemic, or maybe even a better place than before the pandemic," Winzenz said.

Both the city and county plan to have more public engagement opportunities in the future.