Joe Kelly makes Steel’s opening night roster

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Only one Wisconsin player will start the season on the Chippewa Steel roster: Joe Kelly.

The Eau Claire Memorial alum will make his Steel debut Friday night when the team hosts Kenai River to begin the North American Hockey League season.

Kelly served as a captain for the Old Abes in his final year of high school.

Chippewa's roster features eight returning players, and three of the top four goal scorers from last season.

Below is a full team roster:

# Name Pos

3 Tyler Ryder D

4 Mikey Harrel D

5 Jacob Behnen D

6 Evan Tanos D

7 Parker Gnos D

8 James Miller D

9 Joe Sweeney D

10 Ethan Benz F

11 Joe Kelly F

14 Jax Schauer F

15 Tommy Michelsen F

16 Christian Howanitz F

18 Marc Fletemeyer F

19 Ryan Waltman F

20 Matthew Brille F

21 Nick Sajevic F

22 Braden Lindstrom F

23 Kullan Daikawa F

28 Jack Brown F

33 Ryan Knight G

35 Levi Gho G

41 Croix Kochendorfer G

43 Andrew DellaDonna F

59 Joe Manning D

73 Barak Braslavski F

77 Ethan Janda D

91 J.J. Grainda F

96 Daniel Rozsival F