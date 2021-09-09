Hmong refugee provides unique perspective on Afghan experience

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Thousands of Afghan refugees are resettling in the U.S. after the Taliban took over their home country.

A local Hmong refugee is drawing parallels from his search for safety to what Afghans are likely experiencing themselves.

"If we stayed, we might be killed," said Chong Chang Her in an exclusive interview with WQOW's Katrina Lim.

Her was 18-years-old when he fled Laos, by himself, to come to America.

"I came to the United States in April 1980 to Fort Wayne, Indiana. And the first thing, in April, it's still very cold, and I see snow," Her described.

The U.S. utilized Hmong soldiers to try and stop the spread of communism during the Vietnam War.

"The Hmong people, we are the feet and the hands of the CIA. So, we had a lot of rumors saying they will wipe out the feet and the hands of the American people," Her said.

Even after the war was over, Her said the Hmong people would have been persecuted for helping the CIA for years.

"Many of my relatives, they were put into what they call an 'education camp' and then they're gone for good. They never came back," Her said.

Afraid he would experience the same fate, Her crossed the Mekong River to Thailand where he temporarily sheltered at the Ban Vinai Refugee Camp before going to America.

"Coming to the United States was very difficult. It was like being born again," Her explained.

All alone, he initially felt out of place in a stange country.

"You have to learn how to speak. Learn how to eat food. Learn how to live in the very cold," Her remembered.

He needed a sponsor to be allowed in the country and a church in Indiana agreed to be responsible for him and help him resettle.

"They rented the home, got furniture, brought clothing, all kinds of those things. And they also helped us go and buy some food for me during that time because I really didn't know where to go," Her said.

It took him nearly three years before he could fully understand English -- and even longer to comfortably speak it.

"Being a refugee is very difficult. Like I said, you have a lot of hurt and pain because you're missing a lot of family members," Her recalled.

Eventually, he grasped the language well enough to not only earn a bachelor's and master's degree in ministry -- but also a Ph.D. in family counseling. He now works in Eau Claire and hopes Afghan refugees will get the same opportunities he did.

"We need to help them to survive here. We need to work together, and I would like to say to the Afghan brothers and sisters that they are welcome," Her said.

