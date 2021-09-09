Hmong refugee of Eau Claire reflects on her journey

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thousands of Afghan refugees have arrived in the U.S., including right here in Wisconsin, seeking safety and a better life.

News 18 spoke with a local Hmong refugee who reflects on her journey traveling from Laos, to Thailand, Seattle, and Minneapolis, until finally settling at her last stop — Eau Claire.

"I had it (the pictures) laid out and my boys said to me, 'Hey mom, who are these poor people you have out here?' I laughed and said, 'Oh, honey. That's mom and Auntie True and Auntie Khoua,'" said Pa Sia Moua, a Hmong refugee.

Moua of Eau Claire can now laugh about her journey as a Hmong refugee, but 35 years ago in the aftermath of the Secret War in Laos, her life felt anything but funny.

"We were then asked to hide for our protection and my dad didn't want that for his daughters," Moua said. "He wanted them to have a better life and he wanted them to be able to feel like they could live freely."

Passports, medical records and just a few belongings in tow, Moua, her parents, two sisters and uncle crossed the treacherous waters of the Mekong River from Laos to Thailand and flew to America, resettling in Eau Claire in 1986.

"I was three years old when we first came and when we stepped off the airplane, it was snowing, so coming from a country where it was mainly warm and jungle-like, to coming to snow for the first time, it was amazing," Moua said.

When adjusting to life in the U.S., the hardest thing for Moua and her family was speaking the language, not being able to communicate or know exactly how to say things correctly.

Luckily, they had help from Catholic Charities and a teacher who opened her heart and home.

"We had a pre-school teacher who kind of took my sisters under her wing, Karen Hjembo," Moua said. "She really took us and taught us how to understand holidays. She would actually take us to a restaurant and teach us how to order. We'd bake cookies and learn songs."

As Afghan evacuees learn to live their new life, Moua asked this of the community:

"Show them love. To show them grace."

And to keep in mind, "It's a scary time for them. They've left not just only a home, but loved ones behind."

She added, "I know when we came here, it was scary to even knock on our neighbors' doors and introduce ourselves to them not knowing what they would think of us."

It's been 35 years since Moua resettled here. Now, she is a teacher at Flynn Elementary School and lives in Eau Claire with her husband and two boys.

Moua hopes that the new Afghan refugees know it's okay to need help and to not be afraid to ask questions.