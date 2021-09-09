Fall fiesta recipes with Wisconsin cheese

(WQOW)- Cheese. It's a Wisconsin thing and right now the most popular choices in cheese are Hispanic-style cheeses.

Wisconsin is producing almost one third of the nation's Hispanic-style cheeses, according to Tina Peterson, the National Program Manager of Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

