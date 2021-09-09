COVID cases low at UW-Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - COVID cases are surging in the Chippewa Valley, but it doesn't seem to be nearly as bad at UW-Eau Claire.

It's been roughly two weeks since students came back to campus, and since August 23, officials say the university has had eight positive cases of COVID-19.

Currently, the school's dashboard indicates there are two students who are quarantined on campus and four who are isolated.

Quarantine is for individuals who may have had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID.

Isolation is required if a student is displaying symptoms and is awaiting test results. Isolation is also required for all students who have tested positive for COVID.

As far as testing goes, only students and staff who are unvaccinated are required to take an antigen test on a weekly basis.

"Our positivity rate has been very low on campus and that's a good sign our infection disease control practices are working and effective. We're wearing masks indoors on campus as you can see and we're practicing good hygiene," said Grace Crickette, vice chancellor of finance and administration at UW-Eau Claire.

UW-Eau Claire is also part of an initiative by the UW System that gives students a chance to win prizes and scholarships for uploading their COVID vaccine record.

So far, more than 5,700, or 60% of the university's student population, have done so.