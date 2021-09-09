Colfax village board unanimously adopts 2nd Amendment sanctuary status

COLFAX, Wis. (WQOW) -- The village of Colfax is the latest community in the Chippewa Valley to consider becoming a 2nd Amendment sanctuary.

After community input was gathered through a public voting period on Wednesday night, the town's board met to decide whether to adopt the status or not.

The public vote was 33 in favor and four opposed.

During a public comment period one community member said she would "shudder to think" the only Constitutional amendment the village would publicly support would related to guns.

Another community member said the resolution supports the Constitution of the United States.

After public comment, the board unanimously voted to adopt a 2nd Amendment sanctuary status.

The decision is symbolic in nature, meant to show that the village will protect community members' right to bear arms should a government body ever try to revoke that right.