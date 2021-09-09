Coast guard rescues 125 migrants stranded on Italian isle

ROME (AP) — The Italian Coast Guard has rescued 125 migrants who took refuge on the rocky edge of a tiny uninhabited isle after one of their boats sank near Lampedusa island. The coast guard said the migrants, including 20 minors, were “in a clear state of shock” when they were spotted on Isola dei Conigli as dawn broke on Thursday. It said the migrants had been aboard two boats, including a fishing vessel which later was found half-sunk. Special rescue swimmers took to the sea to guide people aboard an inflatable raft to the safety of a pair of Coast Guard vessels that are stationed at Lampedusa, Italy’s southernmost inhabited island. Rough seas complicated the rescue.