Cleghorn Harvest Fest coming back this weekend

Cleghorn (WQOW)- Starting this Friday and going all weekend, Cleghorn is bringing back their harvest festival.

Starting at 5 p.m. on Friday, the festival will hold a softball tournament, dart tournament, bingo and music from 8 p.m. until midnight.

Saturday will hold a Kubb tournament, softball tournament, the Harvest Fest Hustle 5k run-walk, and a farmers market as well as plenty of other family friendly events.

Sunday will hold a community church service, as well as a car, truck, motorcycle and tractor show with some live music.