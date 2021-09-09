City of Eau Claire hosting career fair and hiring event later this month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- If you or someone you know is looking for a job, the city of Eau Claire is hiring for a variety of positions and hoping a job fair will help fill those voids.

The job fair will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 22 from 3 to 6:30 p.m. in the city hall parking lot at 203 South Farwell Street.

On-site interviews will be held for bus drivers, community service officer, dispatcher, utility operator, community service worker, fiscal associate, utility systems tech and other jobs.

If you are interested in a job, you are encouraged to apply online before the job fair but there will be computers on-site to use.

A full list of job openings and application materials can be found here.