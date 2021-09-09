Chippewa County seeing younger people die from COVID-19

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) -- People in their 30s and 40s are dying from COVID-19 in Chippewa County.

According to Chippewa County Health Director Angie Weideman, there have been five deaths in the county in the past two weeks, including people in their 30s and 40s. She said they are people with spouses and children, which takes a toll on the community. Since the pandemic's inception, 103 Chippewa County residents have died from the virus.

Weideman also said one fully-vaccinated person from Chippewa County has died.

She added right now there are 10 county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 -- all of whom are adults. She is concerned children here could be hospitalized in the future based on national trends.

Weideman said she is strongly recommending everyone get vaccinated against COVID-19 but also believes people should have a personal choice. She said if you are hesitant about getting vaccinated, you can call your health department to talk about your fears.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker