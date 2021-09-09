Chippewa area firefighters train in vehicle extrication

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WQOW) -- On Wednesday night, volunteer firefighters in the Chippewa Fire District spent a rainy evening preparing for fast-paced, real-life car rescues.

They had a water-filled tanker truck flipped onto a car and used it as a vehicle extrication training with help from Jerry's Towing in Lake Hallie.

Though Jerry's Towing has been providing simulations for years, Chippewa Fire District Deputy Chief Cory Jeffers said this is the first time they have been able to take advantage of the training.

The vital experiencing is something Jeffers said they couldn't pass up.

"We don't deal with these heavy units very often, so to have their expertise on site as well as in training is a huge resource for us," Jeffers said.

All three fire stations in the Chippewa Fire District attended the training with about three dozen volunteer firefighters present.