Children’s Museum of Eau Claire passes fundraising milestone

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Officials with the Children's Museum of Eau Claire say they have passed a critical milestone for their new location.

"Now, with this new location, we will continue to help sustain all of that wonderful redevelopment revitalization and growth that has happened in our community," said Michael McHorney, CEO of the children's museum.

After announcing the museum would break ground for construction on Oct. 1, officials announced that after raising 60% of the $9.7 million of the public and private funds, fundraising efforts have been opened to the public with a goal of $4 million and a total cost of $12.6 million.

The remaining $2.9 million will be coming from new market tax credits.