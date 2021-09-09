Burrow and new-look Bengals open against Cook, Vikings

Quarterback Joe Burrow will be back for the Cincinnati Bengals when they open at home Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Burrow was lost to a season-ending knee injury in Week 11 last year. He played just one series in the final preseason game but says he feels good and is ready to go. The Bengals seek to improve on a 4-11-1 2020 season. The Vikings are led by quarterback Kirk Cousins and running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns last year.