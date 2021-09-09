Boston cardinal meets Cuban leader on visit to Havana

HAVANA (AP) — The Roman Catholic archbishop of Boston has met Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel at a time of tense relations between the U.S. and Cuba. Cuban state media published images of the meeting with Cardinal Sean Patrick O’Malley, but gave no details on what had been discussed. A battery of senior Cuban officials attended, including Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez, the Communist Party’s ideology chief and the head of the Foreign Ministry’s office of U.S. affairs. The cardinal made no public comments on politics. Cuba so far has been disappointed in its hopes for a more relaxed relationship with the United State under President Joe Biden.