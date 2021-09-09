Bloomer boys, Barron girls earn XC titles at Bloomer Invitational

BLOOMER (WQOW) - Five Blackhawks runners finished in the top ten Thursday as the Bloomer High School boys cross country team won its home invitational.

Barron High School, led by Fran Peterson's victory, won the girls competition.

Full boys results can be found here

Full girls results can be found here

McDonell Boys, Lightning Bolts girls win at Stanley-Boyd Invite

Dan Anderson won the boys race in 17:43 and the McDonell Central boys cross country team won the Stanley-Boyd CC Invite on Thursday.

The Macks had eight runners finish in the top 18. The Chippewa Valley Lightning Bolts, a team of homeschooling athletes, finished second.

Full boys results can be found here

The Lightning Bolts girls won the girls team title.

Full girls results can be found here