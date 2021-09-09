Skip to Content

Average temps going down, but a warmup is forecast

Temperatures today warmed fairly close to Eau Claire's average high of 75°, though most places were just a degree or two cooler. Still, it was close enough to call it an average day.

Of course we know (though we may want to ignore) that temperatures tend to go down in September and beyond. Notice the shape of the high temp line, though, as it isn't perfectly straight. The curve gets steeper in October. High temperatures drop, on average, twelve degrees in the month of September and another sixteen in October. The average low curve is closer to being straight as it drops twelve degrees in both months.

Just because the averages are dropping doesn't mean the forecast will follow those curves. In fact, both highs and lows are expected to get warmer this weekend. Highs tomorrow will warm to the upper 70s with a chance at hitting 80 even after another chilly night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine for your Friday, but clouds will increase a bit through the weekend as the humidity increases a bit, too. Dew points tomorrow will rise to the upper 50s and further into the low 60s for Saturday when highs are expected to climb into the mid 80s.

There's only a slight chance for a few showers Saturday through Sunday with the best chance arriving Saturday evening and ending early Sunday morning. Temps will drop back to the mid 70s Sunday afternoon, but the humidity will drop back to comfortable levels, too.

Temps will remain near average through much of next week, though there will be a few rain and even thunderstorm chances early next week, with the best chance arriving Monday night.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

