Average temps going down, but a warmup is forecast

Temperatures today warmed fairly close to Eau Claire's average high of 75°, though most places were just a degree or two cooler. Still, it was close enough to call it an average day.

Of course we know (though we may want to ignore) that temperatures tend to go down in September and beyond. Notice the shape of the high temp line, though, as it isn't perfectly straight. The curve gets steeper in October. High temperatures drop, on average, twelve degrees in the month of September and another sixteen in October. The average low curve is closer to being straight as it drops twelve degrees in both months.

Just because the averages are dropping doesn't mean the forecast will follow those curves. In fact, both highs and lows are expected to get warmer this weekend. Highs tomorrow will warm to the upper 70s with a chance at hitting 80 even after another chilly night with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Expect plenty of sunshine for your Friday, but clouds will increase a bit through the weekend as the humidity increases a bit, too. Dew points tomorrow will rise to the upper 50s and further into the low 60s for Saturday when highs are expected to climb into the mid 80s.

There's only a slight chance for a few showers Saturday through Sunday with the best chance arriving Saturday evening and ending early Sunday morning. Temps will drop back to the mid 70s Sunday afternoon, but the humidity will drop back to comfortable levels, too.

Temps will remain near average through much of next week, though there will be a few rain and even thunderstorm chances early next week, with the best chance arriving Monday night.