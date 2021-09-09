Authorities rescue 82 people after ferry collision in India

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Authorities working overnight rescued 82 people after two passenger ferries collided in a river in northeastern India. The head-on collision Wednesday caused one of the boats to sink in the Brahmaputra river, leaving one person dead. Assam police say several were initially feared missing, but the majority of passengers were either rescued or swam to safety. A city official said four rescued passengers were taken to a hospital, where one died. An estimated 120 people were on the two boats. The crash occurred in Jorhat, about 220 miles from Gauhati, the capital of Assam state. The cause of the collision was not immediately clear.