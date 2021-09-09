Analysis: Biden’s war on virus becomes war on unvaccinated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has gone from waging war on the virus to a war on the unvaccinated. The president is pointing to the vaccine holdouts as a source of frustration, a risk to their fellow citizens and a threat to the nation’s economic recovery. In doing so, the president is trying to concentrate the anger of the nation’s inoculated majority against the stubborn 25% of eligible Americans who remain unvaccinated. Biden on Friday announced far-reaching new federal requirements that could force millions to get shots. And his message to the unvaccinated was, “our patience is wearing thin. And your refusal has cost all of us.”