A spike back into summer weather for the weekend

Pleasant weather remains in place as we stroll through September. There are a few days where we will see summer like weather return, too.

Thursday will be nice and right near average with high temps in the mid 70s. We'll see a mix of sunshine and cloud cover with a very slim chance for a few sprinkles later in the afternoon.

A taste of summer will return as our upper level wind pattern shifts east. This will bring us some southerly winds at the surface which in turn, gets us towards 80 Friday and Saturday. Even the mid 80s will be possible on Saturday which will feel very toasty.

Dew points spike here and there over the next several days too. Saturday we'll see dew points climb into the mid 60s which will make those mid 80s feel like the upper 80s. A few different waves will bring temps and dew points back down Sunday before another spike Monday.

Wildfire haze will be back in the forecast too, as those upper level winds bring dense upper level smoke across the upper Midwest. So, even with all our sunshine in the forecast we will see it filtered through a hazy sky.

Isolated rain chances will be possible everyday from Saturday through next week. As of now, none of the days look significant.