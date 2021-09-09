3rd arrest made in Texas shooting of New Orleans officer

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say a third man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of an off-duty New Orleans police officer and his friend during a holdup while the two were dining at a Houston restaurant. Police announced Thursday that 19-year-old Khalil Jden Nelson has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the deaths of New Orleans police Detective Everett Briscoe and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy. Court records do not list an attorney for Nelson who could speak on his behalf. He was set to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon. Police say Briscoe and Riculfy were dining on a restaurant patio on Aug. 21 when two men wearing hoodies approached, tried to rob them and then shot them.