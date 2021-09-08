Wisconsin Sport Show Fall Edition is back this weekend

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- This weekend the Wisconsin Sport Show, Fall Edition is back at the Northern Wisconsin state fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.

This year, the show will feature the Timberworks Lumberjack show, as well as the North American Diving Dogs. There will also be hunting, fishing and recreational exhibits and retailers.

Saturday will be the flag raising ceremony, honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11. All active and retired military members and first responders will get in free to the show that day.

Admission is $9 advanced online or $12 at the door. Kids 11 and under get in free. The event runs Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.