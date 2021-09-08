Three Irvine Park Zoo exhibits to undergo facelift

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A summertime staple in the Chippewa Valley will soon look a little different. Three Irvine Park Zoo exhibits -- hyenas, tigers, and bears -- will each undergo a facelift.

"Within each exhibit, there are damages that need to be addressed. With the hyenas and tigers, it's a lot of the interior faux rocks that we have. For the tigers, I know it has been by the heavy recreational equipment that is in there for them. They slam against the wall and break. With the bears, there is some leaking, since we have some water fixtures in there," said John Jimenez, Chippewa Falls' Parks, Recreation, and Forestry director.

Jimenez estimates the cost for the repairs is a little more than $80,000. One major change is adding more shaded area for the animals.

"We would try to test it out in the tiger exhibit to see how it works. If it works well for the tigers, we can look to expanding to the bears because the bears [exhibit] is pretty wide open. Being able to provide more natural shading opportunities for them would be good for the bears," Jimenez said.

Jimenez is confident the public will be pleased with the changes.

"With the work we want to do here, it's all about providing the animals with a better atmosphere and containment for them. The goal is to make the exhibits look presentable for the community and make it more lively for the animals," Jimenez said.

Jimenez said the zoo is still coming up with ways on how to raise the $80,000. There is not an exact target date for the restoration project to begin, but Jimenez is hopeful the repairs will be addressed next year.