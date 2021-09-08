“The honor and dignity he deserves” Strum veteran laid to rest without family, but with friends

STRUM (WQOW) - Vietnam War veteran Jim Balza passed away last Tuesday. At his funeral on Wednesday, no blood relatives were present, but many people were there to send him off.

"It's very hard to describe today," said Theresa Olson, who owns Family Circle, the group home where Balza lived. "Today is an emotional day, it was a sad day, but when I saw all the people that came here to tell Jim goodbye, it's a happy day."

Balza was from Door County, but lived in Strum for the past 29 years. Living at Family Circle for these past three decades, Olson said he became like a brother.

"Jim had no family, so it really didn't make a difference where he chose to live as long a he found a place that was home to him," Olson said.

As funeral preparations were being made, Strum VFW quartermaster adjutant Wayne Guenther said he did not want to see the funeral without guests.

"I've seen too many stories of veterans that don't have family, or family don't want to be involved," Guenther said. "They're just left to a few people to give them the dignity and respect of a proper burial, so I figured we'd get more people involved, whether they knew him or not, to give him the honor and dignity that he deserves."

Guenther posted online about the funeral, and two dozen people attended, some complete strangers who just wanted to pay their respects to a veteran.

"I can't even explain how it felt to come around that corner and see all those veterans here to support Jim," Olson said "In the past we've had, not a lot, but a few veterans that have had no family, and it's very sad. They're laid to rest and no one knows, and it's just a sad thing. So this is an honor today to pull up and see all these veterans here sending him out in glory."

"It's the whole community that needs to get together to honor and respect those that have gone before us," Guenther said.

Now laid to rest, even if no family was there, Balza was not alone in a final goodbye.