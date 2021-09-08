South African riots to cost $1.7 billion in insurance claims

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The rioting that erupted in parts of South Africa in July over former President Jacob Zuma’s imprisonment caused damage worth $1.7 billion (25 billion rand). According to official figures, more than 300 people died and more than 200 shopping centers were looted in the KwaZulu Natal and Gauteng provinces when rioters ransacked shops and stole groceries, liquor, electrical appliances and clothes. Factories and warehouses were also robbed and burned. The unrest damaged South Africa’s economy with freight trucks burned in KwaZulu-Natal, shutting key highways. Sasria, South Africa’s government insurance company that covers special risks like public disorder is now seeking funds from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government to cover all the claims.