Ryan scheduled to start for Minnesota against Cleveland

Minnesota Twins (61-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (68-68, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Joe Ryan (0-1, 5.40 ERA, .80 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Indians: Triston McKenzie (4-5, 4.62 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -137, Twins +117; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Minnesota will square off on Wednesday.

The Indians are 35-32 in home games in 2020. Cleveland’s lineup has 176 home runs this season, Jose Ramirez leads them with 32 homers.

The Twins are 29-41 on the road. Minnesota has slugged .421 this season. Jorge Polanco leads the club with a .513 slugging percentage, including 61 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-0. John Gant earned his fifth victory and Brent Rooker went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Aaron Civale took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 32 home runs and is batting .263.

Polanco leads the Twins with 27 home runs and has 83 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .259 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Twins: 5-5, .228 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.