Republican Gazelka set to enter Minnesota governor’s race

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republican Paul Gazelka was set to announce his long-expected run for governor on Wednesday. Gazelka planned a 9 a.m. announcement at the Capitol in St. Paul. Gazelka, of East Gull Lake, gave up his post as Senate majority leader last week in what was widely seen as a step toward a campaign. Gazelka joins a growing field of Republicans seeking to knock off Democratic Gov. Tim Walz if Walz, as expected, seeks a second term. State Sen. Michelle Benson, who leads her chamber’s Health and Human Services committee, entered the race last week. Former legislator Scott Jensen has been in for weeks.

