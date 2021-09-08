Pumpkin patches are back, earlier than usual

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Get your Jack-o-Lantern carvers out because pumpkin patch season is back.

At Ferguson's Orchard pumpkin patch, they have a variety of sizes, though some may be on the larger end due to the heavy rainfall, which Ferguson's owners say causes them to grow bigger faster.

Weather not only caused the pumpkins to grow, it also affected the start of the harvest season, making it come early.

"The drought can affect the timing, also when you plant - so there's a pretty fixed amount of days between planting and when the pumpkin ripens, so if there was a really wet stretch when you would normally be planting, and you have to wait a week or two, they may be a week or two late and I think this year was the opposite of that, it was nicer earlier and we were able to get it in the ground earlier," said Andy Ferguson, co-owner of Ferguson's Orchard.

Even though the seeds were in the ground early, Ferguson said the pumpkins will continue to ripen over time and that the orchard will have plenty to pick in the patch in the months to come.

Pumpkins will be sold until the week after Halloween, though prices may depend on how big or how little it is.

Admission to the Eau Claire Ferguson's Orchard pumpkin patch is free.